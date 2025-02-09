UFC Middleweight Champion Dricus Du Plessis and Sean Strickland will engage in what is expected to be a magnificent fight in UFC 312 on Sunday, February 9. Dricus Du Plessis had beaten Sean Strickland at UFC 297 last year to win the UFC Middleweight Championship and this contest is set to be a rematch with the latter seeking redemption for that loss. Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of UFC events in India and the Dricus Du Plessis vs Sean Strickland fight live telecast will be available on Sony Sports Ten 2 and Sony Sports Ten 3 TV channels. Fans in India can also watch the Dricus Du Plessis vs Sean Strickland live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website for a subscription fee. Cristiano Ronaldo Attends Israel Adesanya vs Nassourdine Imavov Fight in Riyadh, Al-Nassr Captain Says ‘I Love UFC’ (Watch Video).

Dricus Du Plessis vs Sean Strickland Fight

Watch the Middleweight Champ - Dricus Du Plessis defend his belt against Sean Strickland in the highly anticipated rematch meanwhile, Anshul Jubli takes on Quillan Salkilld on his way to redemption 🔥 Watch #UFC LIVE on 9th February 5 AM onwards on #SonyLIV 📲 pic.twitter.com/NNeVuMdiDA — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) February 8, 2025

