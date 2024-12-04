Al-Hilal are now back on the top of Group B of the AFC Champions League Elite 2024-25. Al-Hilal were on fire. Marcos Leonardo broke the deadlock early and scored in the 18th minute to put Al-Hilal in front. Al-Hilal defended well and maintained a clean sheet. Aleksandar Mitrovic and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic engraved their name on the score sheet to make it 3-0 for Al-Hilal against the Qatari side Al-Gharafa. There are still a couple of matches remaining and it will be interesting to see which team will come out to win their respective groups. AFC Champions League 2024–25 Elite: Al-Sadd Clinches Playoffs Spot After Beating Cristiano Ronaldo-Less Al-Nassr.

Al-Hilal vs Al-Gharafa Result

