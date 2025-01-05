In a shocking development, Manchester United star footballer Alejandro Garnacho has deactivated his 'X' (formerly Twitter) account just a few hours ahead of his club's thrilling clash against Liverpool in the Premier League 2024-25 season on Sunday. The Manchester United winger was operating his X account named @agarnacho7 before fans noticed that his X page had been deactivated after attempting to search the account of the Argentine star. Earlier, it had been reported that he was dropped from the United lineup alongside Marcus Rashford over an alleged disrespect to Amorim on the touchline while preparing to come off the bench in the Europa League match against Viktoria Plzen. There's no certainty whether Garnacho will be starting against Liverpool or not. Alejandro Garnacho Completes 100 Appearances For Manchester United, Argentina Footballer Achieves Feat By Featuring in Red Devils' Starting XI Against West Ham in Premier League 2024-25.

Alejandro Garnacho Deactivates His X Account!

🚨 - BREAKING!! Alejandro Garnacho has DEACTIVATED his Twitter Account! 😮 pic.twitter.com/JLAzJ5JchF — Frank🧠🇵🇹 (fan) (@AmorimEra_) January 5, 2025

