The Netherlands National Football Team dropped a couple of points after they were held to a 1-1 draw by the Bosnia and Herzegovina National Football Team in the UEFA Nations League 2024-25. Bosnia and Herzegovina were winless during their Nations League 2024-25 campaign. Brian Brobbey stepped for the Netherlands and scored the only goal from their side. Ermedin Demirovic forced the Netherlands to drop a couple of points after scoring an equaliser in the 67th minute. Hungary 1–1 Germany, UEFA Nations League 2024–25: Dominik Szoboszlai's Late Goal Helps Magyarok Hold Nationalelf in Thrilling Contest.

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Netherlands Result

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)