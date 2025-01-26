The powerhouse of Brazil’s star-studded team of late 2000, Felipe Melo confirms retirement. The defensive midfielder played over 800 matches at the club level and represented many European clubs in his career live Juventus and Inter Milan. The star has won 23 trophies in his career including the 2009 FIFA Confederation Cup with the Brazil national football team. At the time of his retirement announcement, the 41-year-old star was playing for Fluminense in Brazil. In his heartfelt message, the former player said, "Today, I close one of the most significant chapters of my life: my career as a football player. It has been an incredible journey filled with many battles and victories." Neymar Jr Nearing Santos Return As Brazil Club Submits Loan Proposal, Al-Hilal to Take Final Decision.

Brazilian Footballer Felipe Melo Retires

🚨🇧🇷 𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐈𝐂𝐈𝐀𝐋 | Felipe Melo (41) has retired from football! 👋 Club career stats: 800 appearances, 62 goals, 24 assists and 23 trophies won. ✨ pic.twitter.com/suhBmXmT5x — EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) January 25, 2025

