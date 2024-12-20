Chelsea were unstoppable yet again as they unleashed havoc against Shamrock Rovers in the UEFA Europa Conference League 2024-25 match. Marc Guiu broke the deadlock early to put the Blues in the lead. Markus Poom levelled it up for Shamrock Rovers in the 26th minute. Marc Guiu doubled the lead for Chelsea in the 34th minute. Marc Guiu just completed his hat-trick before the first half ended with Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall also scoring a goal which helped Chelsea take control of the Conference League 2024-25 match. Marc Cucurella also scored a goal and helped Chelsea seal a 5-1 win over Shamrock Rovers. Tottenham Hotspur 4–3 Manchester United, Carabao Cup 2024–25: Dominic Solanke's Brace, Son Heung-min and Dejan Kulusevski Goals Propel Spurs Past Ruben Amorim's Men in a Seven-Goal Thriller.

Chelsea vs Shamrock Rovers Result

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)