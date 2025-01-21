Cristiano Ronaldo netted a brace and achieved a new milestone in his career as Al-Nassr defeated Al-Khaleej 3-1 in the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 on Tuesday, January 21. The Portugal national football team star broke the deadlock in the 65th minute after a goalless first half, despite Al-Khaleej being reduced to 10 men with Saeed Al Hamsal seeing a red card. Al-Khaleej then pulled one back for his side from the penalty spot in the 80th minute but Al-Nassr regained the lead just a minute later through Sultan Al-Ghannam. Cristiano Ronaldo capped off the win with a goal in added time. With these two goals, Cristiano Ronaldo reached the landmark of having 100 goal contributions for Al-Nassr. Cristiano Ronaldo Wants To 'Keep Fighting' After 1–1 Draw in Al-Taawoun vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 2024–25 Clash (See Post).

Al-Nassr Beat Al-Khaleej

Watch Cristiano Ronaldo's First Goal:

GOOOOAAL CRISTIANO RONALDO! 🐐 Al Nassr has the lead! pic.twitter.com/ktE5SGRypD — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) January 21, 2025

Al-Khaleej Levels the Score:

That Portuguese connection 🔗 from Otavio's backheel to #CR7's goal 🇵🇹⚽️ pic.twitter.com/SLdeUeJLTA — Roshn Saudi League (@SPL_EN) January 21, 2025

Sultan Al-Ghannam Helps Al-Nassr Regain Lead:

🟡🔵 𝑮𝑶𝑶𝑶𝑶𝑶𝑶𝑶𝑶𝑶𝑶𝑶𝑶𝑶𝑶𝑶𝑶𝑳 ⏰️ 81' AL KHALEEJ 1 x 2 AL NASSR ⚽️ Sultan Al-Ghannam 🅰️ Brozovic Nem deu tempo do Khaleej comemorar, Al Nassr na frente de novo! pic.twitter.com/3MO5jpk1bq — Central do Arabão (@centraldoarabao) January 21, 2025

Watch Cristiano Ronaldo's Second Goal:

Cristiano Ronaldo Reaches 100 Goal Contributions for Al-Nassr

🤖🇵🇹 Cristiano Ronaldo reaches 100 G/A in 92 games since he joined Al Nassr from Man United. 918 career goals… 82 to go for 1000 goals milestone for Cristiano. pic.twitter.com/dQwhXVZazx — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 21, 2025

