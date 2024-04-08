The Mumbai City FC will be taking on Odisha FC in their next match of the Indian Super League 2024. Both the teams have already made it to the playoffs of the tournament and they would want to win the match and move to the next stage of the competition. However, the result of the match will not make much difference in the points table. The match will be played from 07:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) at the Mumbai Sports Arena in Mumbai. Football fans in India can use the Sports 18 Network as the viewing option to watch the match live whereas the match will be streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website. ISL 2023- 24: Mumbai City, Odisha FC Lock Horns As Tussle for League Shield Intensifies

Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC Live

A season filled with resilience, support and character shown by #TheIslanders 💪🩵 Tonight, we take one more stride at home. Let's do it the #AamchiCity way, together 🤩#MCFCOFC #ISL10 🔵 pic.twitter.com/Nj1TipEQWY — Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) April 8, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)