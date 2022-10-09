Iker Casillas revealed that his account was hacked, from where an announcement was made claiming that the former footballer has come out as gay. The Twitter account of the Spain and Real Madrid legend had published a tweet earlier today, claiming that he was gay and also hoped that fans would respect that. The tweet was later deleted. In a clarification, Casillas took to Twitter to reveal that his Twitter account was hacked and also apologised to the LGBT community. He wrote, "Hacked account. Luckily everything in order. Apologies to all my followers. And of course, more apologies to the LGBT community."

Iker Casillas Clarifies His Account was Hacked:

Cuenta hackeada. Por suerte todo en orden. Disculpas a todos mis followers. Y por supuesto, más disculpas a la comunidad LGTB. 🙏 — Iker Casillas (@IkerCasillas) October 9, 2022

