La Liga giants Real Madrid are all set to take on Mexican side Pachuca in the Intercontinental Cup 2024. But there have been some issues with Real Madrid's travel to Qatar where the match is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, December 18. Real Madrid's flight has been delayed by 3 hours due to a malfunction in the aeroplane. A problem was detected in the preparations for take-off. The final third of Real Madrid is fully available but some players are still injured and will return after a certain duration. Kylian Mbappe Named in Real Madrid Squad Ahead of Intercontinental Cup 2024 Final Against Mexican Side Pachuca.

Real Madrid Flight to Qatara Delayed by 3 Hours

🚨 JUST IN: Real Madrid’s trip to Qatar delayed by 3 hours due to a plane breakdown.



In the preparations for take-off, a problem was detected, so the decision was made to delay the departure and also to change planes. @diarioas pic.twitter.com/y1ukY6pqjq— Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) December 16, 2024

