Bayern Munich will be looking to stabilise their position in the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 points table as they take on Shakhtar Donetsk at home. Their last loss in the UCL came against an in-form Barcelona after which they played ten matches and dropped points in only two, drawing against Borussia Dortmund and losing to Bayer Leverkusen. The loss against Leverkusen knocked them out of the German Cup. Vincent Kompany will want to keep no stones unturned to see Bayern win against Shakhtar Donetsk and move ahead for direct qualification for the UCL group stages. Bayern Munich are currently at the 13th place in the league table with 9 points from 5 matches. Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo Miss out on Men's FIFPRO World XI, Lucy Bronze Equals Record for Women's Team.

Shakhtar have played their domestic home matches at Arena Lviv in the west of Ukraine, but due to the ongoing conflict in the region, they have played all of their home European games in Germany at Veltins-Arena. So despite it being an away match, Bayern will have some home support. Shakhatar are in 26th place with four points after five matches. Manager Marino Pusic's side are currently third in their domestic league with 33 points after 15 matches, four fewer than first-placed Dynamo Kyiv. They are a good attacking side as they have scored 41 goals till now which is the highest in the competition. Despite their form, facing Bayern will be a tough ask for them.

