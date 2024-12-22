Liverpool are having a good outing in the Premier League 2024-25 season and are currently the league leaders. They will face a tough challenge on December 22, when they take on Tottenham Hotspur at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England. Ahead of the match, both teams announced their starting XI. Liverpool has opted to start Cody Gakpo ahead of Darwin Nunez while Tottenham starts Dejan Kulusevski ahead of Brennan Johnson. George Eastham Dies: England’s FIFA World Cup 1966 Winning Squad Member Passes Away at Age of 88.

Liverpool Lineup

The Reds to take on Spurs 👊🔴 #TOTLIV — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 22, 2024

Tottenham Hotspur Lineup

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)