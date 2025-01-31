India's dashing opener Ruturaj Gaikwad celebrates his 28th birthday on January 31. On the occasion of his birthday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) wished the Chennai Super Kings captain on its social media handle X. Gaikwad has played six ODIs and 23 T20Is for India and has become the backbone of the CSK franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL), having played 66 matches for the five-time champion club. Check out BCCI's wish below. Fan Chases Ruturaj Gaikwad on The Field After Entering Golf Club Ground in Nasik During Maharashtra vs Baroda Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Match (Watch Video).

Happy Birthday Ruturaj Gaikwad

