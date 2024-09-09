India men's hockey team continued their winning run in the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 as they secured a dominating 5-1 victory against Japan in the second match of the round robin league. India started the game on a high as they scored two goals in first two minutes with Sukhjeet and Abhishek making their intentions clear with back-to-back goals. India continued domination even after it and the third goal came from Sanjay's drag-flick. India are currently look for more drag flickers and Sanjay's goal will definitely instill confidence in the mind of Craig Fulton. Japan tried to attack India on counters and on two occasions they found the goal open. Although they could score only once. In the final quarter, India caught Japan off-guard as they moved high-up the pitch in search of goal and extended the lead through goals from Uttam Singh and Sukhjeet. Korea Holds Pakistan to 2–2 Draw in Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024.

Indian Men's Hockey Team Secures 5-1 Victory Over Japan

Team India gets a second 𝕎 under the belt with a smashing win against Japan. 5 goals scored in the game, a brace from Sukhjeet and a goal each from Abhishek, Sanjay & Uttam Singh. We face Malaysia next on 11th at 1:15 PM (IST) Do not forget to tune in to support team India… pic.twitter.com/jNJGv7GDfM — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) September 9, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)