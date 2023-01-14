After a fascinating opening day at the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023, four more group league matches will take place today, January 14, 2023. The day will start with a Pool C match between New Zealand and Chile. The game will commence at 1:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium, Rourkela. Soon after that, title favourites Netherlands will face Malaysia at the same venue. The Group C clash will start at 3:00 pm IST. Defending champions Belgium will then begin their World Cup journey against South Korea at 5:00 pm IST. The Pool B clash will take place at Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar. In the final match of the day, Germany will lock horns against Japan. The Pool B match, which is set to take place at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, has a starting time of 7:00 pm IST. Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights for FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 and they will provide live telecast of all these matches. Meanwhile, you can access free live streaming at FanCode. Disney+Hotstar will also provide live streaming of these matches. However, you will have to take a subscription to enjoy that. India 2-0 Spain, Men's Hockey World Cup 2023: India Start World Cup Campaign With Clinical Win Over Spain.

Today’s Hockey Match 2023 Schedule

