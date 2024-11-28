The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared a video on their social handle 'X' (formerly Twitter) where the former Pakistan cricket team captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, who led his nation to their first-ever ICC Champions Trophy triumph in 2017, poses with the silverware as the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 trophy tour reached Karachi. The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 trophy tour will be held across eight participating nations. In India, the trophy tour will be held from January 15, 2025, to January 26, 2025. The Pakistan cricket team are the defending champions of the Champions Trophy tournament. ‘BCCI Has Placed International Cricket In a Precarious Position…’ Shahid Afridi Supports PCB’s Stance Against Hybrid Model for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 (See Post).

Sarfaraz Ahmed Poses with Elusive Title

The #ChampionsTrophy Tour took in the sights and sounds of Karachi with 2017 winning captain, Sarfaraz Ahmed, playing host! 🤩🌍🏆 pic.twitter.com/xEYPHrjlDa — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 28, 2024

