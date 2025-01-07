LeBron James is playing his 22nd season in the NBA and he was praised by many for his performances and longevity. Yet there were some criticism when LBJ failed to deliver, but none were as fiery as when compared to Skip Bayless’ comments. Bayless hosted ESPN and Fox Sports for near two decades and was seen has hard-core LeBron Critic. There is no denial that Skip Bayless and LeBron James’ relations had never been sweet. But after the news of the ‘Undisputed’ show host steeping away from the commentating surfaced on social media, the Los Angeles Lakers’ star liked the post. LeBron James Turns 40: Los Angeles Lakers’ Superstar Reacts to Being Oldest Active Player in NBA (Watch Video)

LeBron James Likes Skip Bayless’ Retirement News Post

LEBRON JAMES LIKED THIS SKIP BAYLESS RETIREMENT TWEET. 😭😭😭 https://t.co/sRCkikPvGm pic.twitter.com/FLBYQb8jvm — NBACentel (@TheNBACentel) January 5, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)