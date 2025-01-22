The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Devajit Saikia has opened up India Test and ODI captain Rohit Sharma's travel to Pakistan for media engagements ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, starting from February 19. The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 has become a very hot topic regarding Rohit's travel to neighbouring countries for media engagements. It is to be noted that, the Champions Trophy 2025 will be played in a hybrid model (Pakistan and Dubai) after BCCI refused to travel to the neighbouring country due to security concerns. Team India matches will be played in Dubai instead of Pakistan. Ahead of the media engagements of ICC Champions Trophy 2025, newly appointed BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia stated that Rohit's travel to Pakistan is still not decided. Team India Jersey for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 To Have Pakistan Written Under Tournament's Logo, Confirms BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia.

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia Opens Up About Rohit Sharma's Travel to Pakistan

Whether Rohit Sharma travels to Pakistan for ICC media engagements is something that's still not decided: Saikia — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 22, 2025

