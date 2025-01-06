Stephen Curry is known for his elite shooting skills and he proved the same recording another 50-40-90 shooting game for the Warriors. With 50 percent mid-range shooting, 40 percent three-pointers shooting, and above 90 percent free throw shooting accuracy Curry scored 26 points for the Warriors. His pinpoint shooting put him at the top of the 50-40-90 shooting list surpassing Reggie Miller. Curry now has 238 games with 50-40-90 shooting. Sadly, the San Francisco-based side lost the game against divisional rivals Sacramento Kings. Russell Westbrook Records 'Perfect Triple-Double' During Utah Jazz vs Denver Nuggets NBA 2024-25 Match, Becomes Only Second Player in League History to Achieve Remarkable Feat (Watch Video Highlights).

Stephen Curry Surpasses Reggie Miller For Most Games With 50-40-90 Shooting in League

Stephen Curry now has the most games with 50/40/90% shooting, in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/ylSKVkAyFH — CurryMuse (@Curry_Muse) January 6, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)