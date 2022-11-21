Serbian Tennis player Novak Djokovic finally matched Roger Federer's sixth ATP Title record by defeating third seeder Casper Rudd. Novak beat Casper 7-5 and 6-3 and clinched victory with his ninth ace. Djokovic walked away with the largest payday of $4,740,300 in tennis history by becoming the oldest champion. The 35-years-old star celebrated his biggest victory with his two little daughters, wife, and his close ones.

Watch Novak Djokovic celebrate win with loved ones

