Virat Kohli's return was a massive flop as the ace batter got his stumps knocked over for six during Delhi vs Railways Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match in the first innings. Kohli lasted just 15 balls before Himanshu Sangwan rattled the star cricketer's leg-stump over, with the batter getting deceived with an inswinging delivery. This was Kohli's first Ranji Trophy match after 2013, which created huge anticipation with fans flocking to the Arun Jaitley Stadium to catch a glimpse of the batter. Viral Video Claims Virat Kohli Fans Reached Arun Jaitley Stadium at 5 AM for Delhi vs Railways Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Match Day 2.

Virat Kohli Gets Bowled For Six

Desi bolland ne lapet diya bhai Virat Kohli ko 😭😭 #RanjiTrophy pic.twitter.com/zZaFdyhlNM — Raja Babu (@GaurangBhardwa1) January 31, 2025

