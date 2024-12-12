Indian grandmaster D. Gukesh scripted history on Thursday by becoming the youngest FIDE World Chess Champion by defeating defending champion Ding Liren of China in a high-voltage final game of a 14-round match that was held in Singapore. At the age of 18, D Gukesh became the 18th FIDE world chess champion. Gukesh surpassed legendary Garry Kasparov, who held the record of youngest champion since 1985. Kasparov defeated Anatoly Karpov at the age of 22 years. In the final game, Gukesh was playing with black pieces. Gukesh capitalised on a blunder made by his Chinese counterpart, who was playing with white pieces. That blunder gave Gukesh a favourable position, and Liren resigned as the Indian GM secured a thrilling 7.5-6.5 victory, sealing a historic victory. D Gukesh Wins FIDE World Chess Championship 2024, 18-Year-Old Defeats Ding Liren to Become Youngest-Ever Champion.

