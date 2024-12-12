Indian grandmaster D. Gukesh scripted history on Thursday by becoming the youngest FIDE World Chess Champion by defeating defending champion Ding Liren of China in a high-voltage final game of a 14-round match that was held in Singapore. At the age of 18, D Gukesh became the 18th FIDE world chess champion. Gukesh surpassed legendary Garry Kasparov, who held the record of youngest champion since 1985. Kasparov defeated Anatoly Karpov at the age of 22 years. In the final game, Gukesh was playing with black pieces. Gukesh capitalised on a blunder made by his Chinese counterpart, who was playing with white pieces. That blunder gave Gukesh a favourable position, and Liren resigned as the Indian GM secured a thrilling 7.5-6.5 victory, sealing a historic victory. D Gukesh Wins FIDE World Chess Championship 2024, 18-Year-Old Defeats Ding Liren to Become Youngest-Ever Champion.

Raw Emotions!

Youngest Champion!

18 year old Gukesh becomes youngest ever undisputed chess world champion! Many Congratulations Gukesh! 👏🏻🇮🇳pic.twitter.com/Fg3U1HUpzr — Shilpa (@shilpa_cn) December 12, 2024

Fan Reacts on D. Gukesh Memorable Victory!

Viswanathan Anand watching 18-year-old Gukesh Dommaraju pic.twitter.com/KBQRzQw1Wb — Sagar (@sagarcasm) December 12, 2024

A Legend in Making

What a moment! GUKESH you legend !!! pic.twitter.com/bF9juQ1lTn — Manas Singh (@menacesingh) December 12, 2024

Gukesh You Legend

18 year old Gukesh Dommaraju from Chennai, is the YOUNGEST world chess champion. What a star 🏆 pic.twitter.com/YptL5N9qps — Manan Agarwal (@manan_0308) December 12, 2024

History Made by D Gukesh

History made! Gukesh D becomes the youngest-ever FIDE World Chess Champion! ♟️ A new era begins. #Gukesh#ChessChampion2024pic.twitter.com/Ag4pkTTeRl — Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) December 12, 2024

Dream Moment for Gukesh

The moment Gukesh realized his dream came true. Feel for Ding though. What a terrible mistake. But Guki boyyy!!! pic.twitter.com/HpcNUHhC41 — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) December 12, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)