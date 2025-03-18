Anthropic AI is reportedly working on its new MAX models, including "Claude 3.7 Sonnet MAX" and "Claude 3.7 Sonnet Thinking MAX". Both the models are expected to offer "Maximum Intelligence", as the name MAX suggested—the upcoming Anthropic AI models have more intelligence compared to the standard models. The US-based AI company may soon announce the release of these models. Perplexity Enterprise Pro: Perplexity AI Partners With SoftBank To Launch Its Corporate Service in Japan and Expand Reach in Country.

Anthropic AI To Launch New MAX (Maximum Intelligence) Models Soon

BREAKING 🚨: New Anthropic models soon? 👀 Cursor is getting support for "Claude 3.7 Sonnet MAX" and "Claude 3.7 Sonnet Thinking MAX". MAX label mentions "Maximum Intelligence" and states that MAX models have more intelligence than standard models. h/t @bielzito33 pic.twitter.com/ALJvAQY7MH — TestingCatalog News 🗞 (@testingcatalog) March 18, 2025

