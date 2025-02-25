Anthropic has introduced Claude 3.7 Sonnet, its most advanced AI model to date. The hybrid reasoning model offers near-instant responses or extended, step-by-step thinking. Claude 3.7 Sonnet is said to display advanced reasoning to provide detailed and step-by-step analyses. Additionally, its Extended Thinking Mode will reportedly enable developers to specify the duration for which the model should engage with a particular task. Additionally, Anthropic has introduced an agentic coding tool called Claude Code, which is currently available as a research preview. The tool will allow users to interact with Claude directly in their terminal. Perplexity Teases ‘Comet’ Browser and Integrates Claude 3.7 Sonnet for Pro Subscribers.

Claude 3.7 Sonnet, Claude Code

