Elon Musk-run X has introduced a special festive offer for its users. It allows users to gift premium subscriptions at a 40 per cent discount during the festive season of Christmas. Using a few steps you can gift a premium subscription to your friends or family. You can click on the gift icon found on any non-premium profile to make a one-time purchase. Users of X who do not have a premium account will receive the upgrade immediately, and they will be aware that it was a gift from you. The offer is available on the Web and iOS platforms, and it will end on December 26, 2024. xAI Series C Funding Round: Elon Musk’s AI Company Raises USD 6 Billion in Series C Funding From Global Investors To Boost AI Advancements.

Gift X Premium Subscription at 40% Off

🎁 Gift Premium for 40% off this holiday 🎁 Tap the gift icon on any non-premium profile and complete a quick, one-time purchase. They’ll get the upgrade instantly, and they’ll know it came from you. Available for Web & iOS. Offer ends Dec 26, 2024. pic.twitter.com/rIq0ZaaVnF — Premium (@premium) December 24, 2024

