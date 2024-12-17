The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced an update about Elon Musk-run SpaceX on December 17, 2024. The FAA revealed its plans to hold public meetings to discuss the potential environmental impacts of SpaceX’s revised proposal for expanding operations of its Starship or Super Heavy vehicles in Boca Chica, Texas. The FAA has scheduled three sessions, which include two in-person meetings on January 7 and January 9, and a virtual session on January 13, 2025. The FAA will present a pre-recorded presentation during the first 30 minutes of the public meetings, followed by an opportunity for the public to submit their comments. SpaceX Falcon 9 Launches RRT-1 Mission to Orbit From Florida’s Cape Canaveral Space Force Station (Watch Video).

FAA Will Host Public Meetings on January 2025 To Discuss Potential Environmental Impacts of SpaceX’s Revised Proposal

The FAA will host in-person public meetings on Jan. 7, Jan. 9 and virtually on Jan. 13 to discuss the potential environmental impacts of @SpaceX's revised proposal to increase Starship/Super Heavy Vehicle operations in Boca Chica, TX. Meeting materials: https://t.co/nqmmKrVMcB pic.twitter.com/0YFp92bS7j — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) December 16, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)