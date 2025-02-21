Google Gemini users can now upload documents to the platform. The new feature allows users to upload multiple Google Docs, PDFs, and Word documents from Google Drive or from their devices. Once uploaded, Gemini will provide quick summaries, personalised feedback, and insights, which will help users to streamline their workflows and save time. To use the feature, tap the plus sign when asking Gemini a question and select "files" to get started. Grok 3 New Update: Elon Musk’s xAI AI Model Now Available for Free Access for a Limited Time.

Gemini Users Can Now Upload Documents for Quick Summaries

📁 Document upload is now available to all Gemini users. Upload multiple Google Docs, PDFs, and Word documents from Google Drive or your device. Get quick summaries, personalized feedback, and actionable insights—streamlining your workflows and saving you time. Tap the plus… pic.twitter.com/8FS49dGlbz — Google Gemini App (@GeminiApp) February 20, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)