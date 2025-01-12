Elon Musk-run xAI's Grok AI chatbot reportedly diagnosed a wrist fracture missed by doctors and a radiologist. On January 11, 2025, X user AJ Kay (@AJKayWriter) shared a post on how Grok identified her daughter's broken wrist, which was allegedly declared unbroken initially during an urgent care visit. Following an alleged car accident, AJ’s daughter experienced severe wrist pain. As per the post, after doctors dismissed the injury as a soft tissue issue, The user thought for a second opinion from Grok by uploading X-ray images. As per the post, Grok spotted a “clear fracture line in the distal radius.” Later, an orthopaedic confirmed “Grok’s diagnosis of a distal radial head fracture with dorsal displacement.” and avoided potential surgery. The X user said, "This was eye-opening for me and I’m very grateful to Grok and X for getting this one right." Elon Musk reacted and said, “Grok can diagnose medical injuries.” Elon Musk Recovering After Undergoing Neck Surgery, Says ‘Hurts a Lot, but It Was Necessary’.

Grok AI Chatbot Diagnoses Wrist Fracture

True story: @Grok diagnosed my daughter’s broken wrist last week. One of my daughters was in a bad car accident last weekend. Car is totaled but she walked away. Everyone involved did, thankfully. It was a best case outcome for a serious, multi-vehicle freeway collision.… pic.twitter.com/fRNh81WX0N — AJ Kay (@AJKayWriter) January 11, 2025

Elon Musk Says ‘Grok Can Diagnose Medical Injuries’

Grok can diagnose medical injuries https://t.co/OWqNjupSqE — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 11, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)