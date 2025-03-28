Elon Musk shared a post on March 28, 2025 and stated that Grok, the AI chatbot developed by his company xAI, has become the number one free app on the Google Play Store in the United States. Grok was initially launched as a standalone app in January 2025. However, the AI chatbot was recently made available to all Android users in the US. Within a few hours of the availability, Grok climbed to the top position in the free category on the Google Play Store in the United States. Grok App Expands Access: Elon Musk-Run xAI Chatbot Now Available to All Android Users in US.

Grok Becomes Number 1 App on Google Play Store in US

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)