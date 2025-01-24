Elon Musk-run xAI is expected to soon introduce a new feature for its AI chatbot, Grok, which may allow users to customise how it interacts with them. Users will likely be able to control what Grok knows about you and personalise its responses to align with your preferences. The development is anticipated to enhance the user experience by offering customised interactions by making Grok adaptable to individual needs. OpenAI Operator: ChatGPT Maker Introduces AI Agent To Automate Web Tasks; Check How It Works and Know How To Use It.

Elon Musk’s xAI May Soon Introduce Grok’s New Feature

BREAKING: xAI is adding the ability to customize GROK! You'll be able to declare what GROK knows about you and how you'd like it to respond! pic.twitter.com/UWBFaeHmoL — Nima Owji (@nima_owji) January 24, 2025

