Hitman World of Assassination is set to arrive on PS VR2 on March 27, 2025, with new features to enhance the gameplay experience. Gamers can expect dual-wielding, full ambidexterity, and improved room-scale implementation to make the game immersive than before. The PS VR2 version of Hitman World of Assassination also introduces positional interactions to engage with the game. The game is also coming with a physics-based approach for taking disguises. Players can take an outfit using positional control, grabbing, and momentum to enhance the gameplay. PS5 Update: Sony’s PlayStation Portal Update Rolled Out for PS Plus Premium Members, Brings Highly Requested Cloud Streaming for Beta Testing.

Hitman World of Assassination To Launch on PS VR2 March 27, 2025

Suit up as Agent 47 👔 Hitman World of Assassination brings the entire campaign to #PSVR2 March 27: https://t.co/WWSJl8pK4s pic.twitter.com/GNQygFqdFU — PlayStation (@PlayStation) November 24, 2024

