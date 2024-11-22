PlayStation announced an update for virtual reality gamers. On November 22, 2024, the company revealed that “Masters of Light” is set to launch on PS VR2 on December 18. The game takes players in a galaxy at the point of destruction. Masters of Light is a first-person spell-casting combat game for a new level of intensity. The PlayStation VR2’s advanced graphics will likely bring Masters of Light with enhanced detail, improved by HDR and higher-resolution textures. Players can expect vibrant, detailed environments that is expected to make the galaxy feel alive and real. PS5 Update: Sony’s PlayStation Portal Update Rolled Out for PS Plus Premium Members, Brings Highly Requested Cloud Streaming for Beta Testing.

Masters of Light To Launch on PS VR2 on December 18

Cast spells to drive back the darkness in Masters of Light, coming to #PSVR2 on December 18 🎇 How magical combat works: https://t.co/BMolAzz3uc pic.twitter.com/VHgAfhFmuR — PlayStation (@PlayStation) November 21, 2024

