Nvidia shared an update about its latest innovation, Project R2X on January 7, 2025. In a post, the tech giant highlighted how R2X will revolutionise AI interactions across multiple platforms. Nvidia stated, "R2X can help assist in various apps, analyse complex documents, create custom workflows, optimise PC settings, perceive the world around you, and more." The post featured a demonstration video which offered a glimpse into the AI model's capabilities. In the video, Nvidia showcased an RTX-powered digital human interface can be used by developers to create AI agents. The R2X AI model demonstrated its advanced skills by guiding users on how to use Generative AI (GenAI) in Photoshop to edit an image. Additionally, the model displayed object recognition abilities when it identified a disposable coffee cup held by a person, describing its design and origin. NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 Announced; Check Specifications, Price and Availability.

Nvidia Project R2X

Say hello to Project R2X, a preview of an RTX-powered digital human interface! 👋👩 R2X can help assist in various apps, analyze complex documents, create custom workflows, optimize PC settings, perceive the world around you, and more! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/ELWmGjUpd5 — NVIDIA AI PC (@NVIDIA_AI_PC) January 7, 2025

