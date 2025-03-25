OpenAI will reportedly release the highly anticipated Vision feature for ChatGPT for macOS. OpenAI already introduced its voice mode, which allows users to talk and get answers on the chatbot interface making the app more interactive. Now, Sam Altman-run company may introduce a Vision feature, which was announced in 2024, to let artificial intelligence to see and understand the images. OpenAI AVM or Advanced Vision Model may be released on the ChatGPT app on macOS. Elon Musk’s xAI Working on Updated Prompt Suggestions List for Grok Users To See Past Conversations While Using Voice Mode, Allow Users To Talk to X.

OpenAI May Introduce AVM Vision Feature on ChatGPT on macOS

Looks like OpenAI is preparing to release vision features on ChatGPT for macOS. After the latest release, opt-out from training on video recordings became available which is intended for a long-awaited AVM vision feature. https://t.co/IFchVD7R0o pic.twitter.com/V8hG2BnlK5 — TestingCatalog News 🗞 (@testingcatalog) March 24, 2025

