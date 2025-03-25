Elon Musk’s xAI Working on Updated Prompt Suggestions List for Grok Users To See Past Conversations While Using Voice Mode, Allow Users To Talk to X

Elon Musk’s xAI is reportedly working on an updated prompt suggestions list for Grok users to see past conversations while using Voice Mode and will also allow users to talk to X.

Elon Musk’s xAI Working on Updated Prompt Suggestions List for Grok Users To See Past Conversations While Using Voice Mode, Allow Users To Talk to X
Grok AI Logo, X Logo (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)
Socially Team Latestly| Mar 25, 2025 12:34 PM IST

Elon Musk's xAI is reportedly working on an "updated prompt suggestions list" where Grok users can see past conversations. The company is already working on providing real-time access to X info on Grok's Voice mode on iOS. X will talk to the users via Grok and offer the latest information upon their request. X is also working on X Money which would allow users to send or receive money on the platform. Elon Musk-Run X Director of Engineering Haofei Wang Leaves From Company.

xAI To Let Grok and X Users Access Voice Mode, Past Conversations

