Elon Musk’s xAI Working on Updated Prompt Suggestions List for Grok Users To See Past Conversations While Using Voice Mode, Allow Users To Talk to X

Elon Musk's xAI is reportedly working on an "updated prompt suggestions list" where Grok users can see past conversations. The company is already working on providing real-time access to X info on Grok's Voice mode on iOS. X will talk to the users via Grok and offer the latest information upon their request. X is also working on X Money which would allow users to send or receive money on the platform. Elon Musk-Run X Director of Engineering Haofei Wang Leaves From Company.

xAI To Let Grok and X Users Access Voice Mode, Past Conversations

xAI is also working on an updated prompt suggestions list where you can see your past conversations as well. pic.twitter.com/1etbJ1bQ0j — TestingCatalog News 🗞 (@testingcatalog) March 24, 2025

