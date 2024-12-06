Perplexity AI, one of the leading companies in artificial intelligence, welcomed 15 new partners to its Publishers' Program, which included big names in the news and media industry. These partners include Independent, Los Angeles Times, World History Encyclopedia, Mexico News Daily, Stern NTV, Minkabu, Prisa, Adweek, Medialab, News Picks, and others. Perplexity AI said these companies collectively spanned over 25 countries and 75 US communities. They report on topics of local importance and subjects like history, marketing and popular culture. ChatGPT Pro Launched by OpenAI With Unlimited Access to OpenAI o1, OpenAI o1 Preview Model at USD 200 per Month; Check Details.

Perplexity AI Partners With Leading News and Media Companies to Expand Reach

Today, we’re excited to welcome 15 new partners to Perplexity’s Publishers’ Program. Collectively, they span more than 25 countries and 75 US communities, reporting on topics of local importance and subjects like marketing, history, and popular culture. Their contributions to… pic.twitter.com/WSQZx7Fdvs — Perplexity (@perplexity_ai) December 5, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)