POCO M7 Pro 5G is set to launch today with a MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra processor. The new smartphone from POCO will include several segment-leading specifications and features such as a 6.67-inch AMOLED (or GOLED) display with 120Hz refresh rate, in-display fingerprint scanner, HDR10+ support and a peak brightness of 2,100 nits, up to 16GB RAM support. The device may include a 50 MP primary camera with a Sony LYT-600 sensor with OIS+EIS support. It will likely have a 20 MP selfie camera. It may consist of Xiaomi HyperOS, based on the Android 14 operating system. It may retain a 3.5mm audio jack, Dolby Atmos and other features. Realme 14x 5G Price in India: Know Price Range of Upcoming Realme Smartphone on December 18, Check Key Specifications and Features.

POCO M7 Pro 5G Launching Today, on December 17 in India

