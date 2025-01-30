Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has announced an important update regarding the Respond Basket 2024. On January 30, 2025, ISRO shared a post revealing that the last date for submitting research and development proposals has been extended to February 14, 2025, till 5:00 PM (IST). The extension offers researchers and academic institutions an opportunity to submit their proposals and collaborate with ISRO on various space research fields. Areas of interest include AI in space, satellite communication, space sustainability, and more. ISRO Celebrates Historic 100th GSLV Rocket Launch From Sriharikota, Chairman V Narayanan Aims To Launch 100 Missions in Next 5 Years.

ISRO Respond Basket 2024

