SpaceX is targeting Monday, December 16, for the Falcon 9 launch of the RRT-1 mission to orbit from Space Launch Complex 40 in Cape Canaveral, Florida. The liftoff is scheduled for 7:51 PM. ET, December 16 (6:21 AM IST, Tuesday, December 17), with weather conditions 75 per cent favourable, according to SpaceX. The Elon Musk-run space company mentioned that teams are closely monitoring recovery weather for the success of the mission. If necessary, a backup launch window is available on Tuesday, December 17, starting at 7:47 PM ET. The live stream of the mission will begin about ten minutes before liftoff and can be viewed on SpaceX’s handle “@SpaceX”, or SpaceX official website or at the new X TV app. SpaceX Launches 22 Starlink Satellites Into Orbit on Falcon 9 Rocket From California.

SpaceX Falcon 9 Launch of RRT-1 Mission

