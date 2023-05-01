SpaceX's next Falcon Heavy launch is now scheduled to lift off Sunday, April 30, at 7.29 PM ET. For those in india the launch time of the ViaSat-3 Americas is 5:00 Am on May 1. The Falcon Heavy is scheduled to lift off from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, carrying three satellites toward distant geostationary orbit, after days of delay due to weather and a last-minute abort on April 28. SpaceX has not stated the reason for the abort. Those willing to watch the live streaming can do so below. SpaceX ViaSat-3 Americas Launch Update: Know Time and Live Streaming Details of Falcon Heavy Rocket Launch.

ViaSat-3 Americas Launch Live Streaming

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)