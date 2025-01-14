Vodafone Idea (Vi) has announced an initiative to bring the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj closer to its customers. In a post shared on January 14, 2024, the telecom company revealed its collaboration with Shemaroo to live-stream the event on the Vi Movies & TV platform. The initiative aims to make the cultural and spiritual event accessible to its users to witness the Shahi Snans and other key moments. The post read, “Our customers can experience the Shahi Snans on Makar Sankranti (January 14), Mauni Amavasya (January 29), and Maha Shivratri (February 26), as saints and devotees take holy dips in the sacred waters.“ Additionally, the platform will feature recorded content, tours of Akharas, cultural performances, folk music, and devotional songs of the Maha Kumbh Mela. Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Begins Today! Massive Security Arrangements at Mahakumbh Mela As Lakhs of Devotees Take Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj (Watch Videos).

Vi Teams Up With Shemaroo To Stream Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Live on VI Movies & TV

Experience live darshan of Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 with Vi! To make the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj accessible to all, we have partnered with Shemaroo to live-stream the event on Vi Movies & TV. Our customers can experience the Shahi Snans on Makar Sankranti (January 14), Mauni… pic.twitter.com/pKZUbrVg3X — Vi_News (@ViNewsOfficial) January 14, 2025

