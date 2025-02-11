WhatsApp has unveiled a new feature that allows users to create custom group icons using Meta AI to enhance the personalisation of group chats. It offers a creative way to reflect your mood in Group Icon. To use the new WhatsApp feature, open the desired group chat, tap on the group name, and then select the group icon. Next, tap “Edit Icon” and choose “Create AI Image”. A prompt box will appear with “imagine” to enter your description. After your input, Meta AI will generate multiple images for you to set as your group icon. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Testing a Feature To Allow Guests in Chat Events.

WhatsApp Allows Users To Generate Custom Group Icons Using Meta AI

you need a group icon to match the energy of the group chat name 🙂‍↕️ and now you can use Meta AI on WhatsApp to create one! open the group chat > tap the group name > tap the group icon > Create AI image — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) February 10, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)