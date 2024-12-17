Elon Musk's X app will soon receive Christmas icons, adding a feeling of festivity to the people who celebrate. The X Christmas icons will include classic images, including Santa hats, falling snow, a simple theme, and the X logo with lights signifying the importance of the Christian festival. The icons will be available to the X Premium subscribers. The X app has recently introduced several features and even rolled out Grok for free users. Christmas 2024 will be celebrated across the globe on December 25, 2024, to remember the birth of Jesus Christ. Elon Musk Net Worth Increased to All-Time High at USD 454 Billion Amid Tesla Share Price Rise Reaching USD 463.

X Christmas Icons Coming Soon

NEWS: Christmas icons for the 𝕏 app are coming very soon! https://t.co/5p9nRxSpGY pic.twitter.com/BZwRH0VvC4 — X Daily News (@xDaily) December 16, 2024

