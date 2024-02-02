Elon Musk's X has been introducing new features and functionality for the users to get the best benefits. Recently, the platform introduced capabilities like writing long posts, community notes, video tabs, X Transparency labels, etc. Now, the platform has announced that it will allow users to sort replies in posts by three options - trending, recent and liked. With this new feature, the X users can easily organise and manage the replies and find the most relevant ones. X Outperforms Facebook, Instagram in Driving Traffic Via Google Again, Elon Musk Reacts.

Elon Musk’s X To Allow the Users To Sort Replies:

NEWS: X will soon let you sort replies in posts by -Trending -Recent -Liked https://t.co/MPDiiy2n9a pic.twitter.com/UQRiRXWIn9 — X News Daily (@xDaily) February 1, 2024

