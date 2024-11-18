US President-elect Donald Trump has appointed Brendan Carr as the new Chairman of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). The announcement was made in a statement issued on Sunday, November 17. Carr, who has been serving as the leading Republican commissioner at the agency, has been a key figure in the regulation of US communications. In his tenure, he notably supported Elon Musk’s initiatives to secure government funding for expanding broadband internet services. Trump expressed confidence in Carr’s leadership, emphasising the FCC’s critical role in overseeing communications policies. US President-Elect Donald Trump Greeted By WWE COO Triple H During UFC 309 At Madison Square Garden (Watch Video).

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chief

Trump names Brendan Carr as FCC Chairman pic.twitter.com/H2zo2CW02a — BNO News (@BNONews) November 18, 2024

