The stage is all set for the swearing in ceremony of US President-elect Donald Trump. The Inauguration Day, when a newly elected president of the United States is sworn into office, is being held inside the Rotunda of the US Capitol. Are you looking for a live streaming link to watch Trump taking oath as the 47th President of the United States? Trump's swearing in ceremony will be live streamed on the official YouTube channel of the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies. Scroll down to watch the Donald Trump inauguration day 2025 live streaming. US Inauguration Day 2025: Full Schedule of Donald Trump Including Oath Ceremony Time in India.

60th Presidential Inauguration Ceremony Live Streaming

Donald Trump Swearing In Live Streaming

