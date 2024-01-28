Two protesters on Sunday (Jan 28) hurled soup at the bullet-proof glass protecting Leonardo da Vinci's "Mona Lisa" in Paris, demanding the right to "healthy and sustainable food", an AFP journalist said. A video of protesters throwing soup at the painting has surfaced on social media. It is the latest attack on the masterpiece in the French capital's Louvre museum after someone threw a custard pie at it in May 2022, but its thick glass casing ensured it came to no harm. Claude Monet Painting Vandalised Video: Two Women Climate Protesters Throw Paint and Glue at French Artist’s Artwork in Swedish Museum.

Mona Lisa Painting Vandalised:

WATCH: Protesters throw soup at the glass-protected Mona Lisa in Paris pic.twitter.com/eFQmxqDZmI — BNO News (@BNONews) January 28, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)