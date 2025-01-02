A mass shooting in Cetinje, Montenegro, claimed 10 lives, including two children aged 10 and 13. The gunman, 45-year-old Aleksandar Martinovic, began his rampage at the Bajice restaurant after an altercation with a guest escalated. Consuming alcohol earlier, he retrieved an illegal firearm from home, killing family members and others at multiple locations. Cornered by authorities, Martinovic fatally shot himself. Police chief Lazar Scepanovic confirmed the timeline, while Interior Minister Danilo Saranovic detailed the victims and circumstances. Prime Minister Milojko Spajic called it a “terrible tragedy” and declared three days of national mourning starting Thursday. New Orleans New Year Tragedy: 10 Killed, 30 Others Injured After Man Drives SUV Into Crowd Celebrating New Year's Eve on Bourbon Street and Opens Fire, Disturbing Videos Surface.

Montenegro Mass Shooting

