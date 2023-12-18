North Korea reportedly fired a ballistic missile toward the Sea of Japan in the early hours of Monday, December 18. The firing of the ballistic missile towards the Sea of Japan is said to be the second one in less than 12 hours. Later, the news was confirmed by Japan's Defense Ministry which said that North Korea may have launched a long-range missile, which is still in the air. However, as per the latest development, the North Korean missile is believed to have fallen into the Sea of Japan after 70 minutes of being fired. It is believed to be an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM). North Korea Fired Suspected Ballistic Missile Towards Sea of Japan, Says South Korean Military.

North Korea's Missile Falls Into Sea of Japan

BREAKING: North Korean missile falls into the Sea of Japan after 70 minutes, believed to be an ICBM — BNO News (@BNONews) December 18, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)