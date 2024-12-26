A bus carrying up to 70 people was involved in a "serious accident" in northern Norway today, December 26. According to reports, the bus left the E10 road in Norway's Hadsel and ended up partially submerged in a lake called Asvatnet. It is reported that the accident resulted in deaths. It is also learned that the bus is partially submerged in the lake. However, details about casualties are not yet known. Meanwhile, a disaster plan was activated at a local hospital. Norway: Crown Princess’ Son Marius Borg Hoiby Accused of Sex Crime.

Bus Meets With Accident in Norway

JUST IN: Bus carrying up to 70 people involved in 'serious accident' in northern Norway, according to local media. The bus is partially submerged and details about casualties are not yet known. Disaster plan activated at local hospital. — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) December 26, 2024

Bus Ends Up in Lake Asvatnet in Norway

❗️🇳🇴 - Serious Bus Accident in Hadsel, Norway A bus with approximately 60 to 70 passengers left the E10 road in Hadsel, Norway, and ended up partially submerged in a lake called Åsvatnet. The incident resulted in deaths, this information was confirmed by local police in a… pic.twitter.com/SX1vt9s8E9 — 🔥🗞The Informant (@theinformant_x) December 26, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)