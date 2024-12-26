A bus carrying up to 70 people was involved in a "serious accident" in northern Norway today, December 26. According to reports, the bus left the E10 road in Norway's Hadsel and ended up partially submerged in a lake called Asvatnet. It is reported that the accident resulted in deaths. It is also learned that the bus is partially submerged in the lake. However, details about casualties are not yet known. Meanwhile, a disaster plan was activated at a local hospital. Norway: Crown Princess’ Son Marius Borg Hoiby Accused of Sex Crime.

